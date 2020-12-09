Politics Vučić: If I sign the recognition of Kosovo's independence, I'd get Nobel Peace Prize President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić commented on the statement of the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives Eliot Engel Source: B92 Wednesday, December 9, 2020 | 17:05 Tweet Share Foto: buducnostsrbijeav/Instagram

Congressman Eliot L. Engel stated today that Serbia will not be approved EU membership until it recognizes Kosovo. "You can see how right I was when I talked about it two weeks ago," Vucic says, adding:



We have to take care and know that they are important people. I hope that the administration itself will have a slightly different attitude in relation to what was presented yesterday in the House of Representatives of the Congress. It is our job to conduct our policy, to understand it well".



As he further states, we will face the greatest pressures and we will be in a difficult situation.



"What bothers me, I can't say that it worries me, is that some in Serbia rejoice thinking that it is directed against me. It is not. It is directed against everyone in Serbia," he added.



He also expects great pressures around Republika Srpska and Kosovo and Metohija, although those pressures have not been weak before.



“It’s going to be even harder now,” he concludes. He added that it is his commitment to protect the country, and that is why he will not say a word about Eliot Engel and Madeleine Albright.



"If I sign the act of independence of Kosovo, I guarantee that I would get Nobel Peace Prize," he added.