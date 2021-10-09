Politics Vučić: "We have no choice, we have to stay at our hearths" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, says that the Election Assembly of the Progressives will be rescheduled for 20 days. Source: Tanjug Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 13:49 Tweet Share TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/ bg

"The party assembly will be held from November 11-13, it will last for three days, in the Sports Hall in Belgrade, and then we will have a big gathering which will mark the start of the implementation of the new program and plan, and the presentation of new people", Vucic said.



He pointed out that important things are ahead of Serbia in the coming period, primarily the fight against coronavirus, the fight for further preservation of the Serbian economy, for territorial integrity and for energy independence and people's lives.



"I informed the members of the presidency that we have launched important reserves to lower the price on the market. We have essentially solved our problems, but we will be affected by the European and world markets, and all these changes can cause many problems," he said.



Vučić said that important things are ahead of Serbia in the coming period. That, he says, includes the fight for further economic progress of our country, but also the fight for energy security.

We have to stay at our hearths

"They are doing what they did before," Vucic said briefly. "My message to Serbia in Kosovo and Metohija is to go to the polls in as many numbers as possible, to fight for their rights and for their country," he said.



"We have to survive on our hearths and we have to oppose their violence. They think that this will cause great damage to Serbia. But by doing so, you are only showing nervousness about what happened in Jarinje and Brnjak," Vucic said.

About the latest action of the Ministry of Interior and wiretapping

Vučić said that it was undoubtedly proven that they were illegally eavesdropping on him and that they wanted to accuse Andrej Vučić.



"Someone wanted to involve my brother completely innocent in the case of Koluvija, but I got used to it, and I asked that he be treated like every citizen of Serbia and that everything be examined," said Vucic. As Vučić said, Minister Vulin informed him that Dijana Hrkalović and Slobodan Milenković refused the polygraph examination.



"Someone in the Ministry of the Interior suspected that the questions on the first two polygraphs had been agreed, so it is strange to me that they refused to appear for the third time if they were telling the truth," he said.



"The competent authorities will decide who committed the crime, and we will solve our internal relations within the party. That is why we have a party session."



"I am not interested in money, I do not have accounts anywhere and I will never have them. I am not interested in business, I am not in business," said Vucic.

Fight against coronavirus

"I was attacked to import drugs that were not approved. If I had waited for everything to be approved, we would not have had vaccines," he said.



"We imported, and then we waited for the approval."



"We have to get out of the COVID regime quickly because we have thousands of people waiting for operations," Vucic said.



"A new drug has appeared, our agency has to approve it, it is already being given in Canada... We have already provided it for free, we received it as a donation. We are fighting to save people's lives. We have 500 doses, and the dose costs $ 4.5-5, but they say that when you get it, within a couple of hours you are negative. It is now the main drug in the United States", he said.



Vučić said that the goal was to reduce the number of infected people and for Serbia to procure all possible medicines. He said that Serbia is among the countries that have best responded to the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. "With drugs, we're always in the top five or ten in the world, we've made such contacts."

SNS presidency assembly session held

The session of the Presidency of the Serbian Progressive Party started today at 11 a.m. at the SNS headquarters in Palmira Toljatija Street. President Aleksandar Vučić arrived at the SNS headquarters in New Belgrade at around 11 a.m.



SNS Vice President, Miloš Vučević, said earlier that the Presidency of the SNS is in charge of technically preparing and implementing all actions in the period until the congress.



Minister of Finance and member of the presidency Sinisa Mali, as well as Prime Minister Ana Brnabic arrived at the party's headquarters.

Maja Gojković, Zorana Mihajlović and Jadranka Joksimović also arrived at the SNS headquarters. Vice President of the Main Board of the SNS, Aleksandar Šapić, also arrived, as well as Goran Knezević.



Jorgovanka Tabaković, Irena Vujović, Zoran Djordjević and Boško Ničić were among the first to arrive. Preparations for the party assembly, which is announced for the end of this month, between October 21st and 24th, are expected to be the topic of the session.



Also, the session could discuss the hitherto unresolved issue of whether to vote for the party president at that assembly, since at the last session of the Main Board, in September, there was a proposal to postpone the vote for the first man of the party until May next year, after the presidential election.