Politics KFOR erected new barricades near the Decani monastery The construction of the Decani-Plav road continues to be a challenge for the municipal authorities and for the citizens of Decani due to the Decani Monastery. Source: Kosovo online Friday, July 9, 2021 | 11:35 Tweet Share Ilustration: Deposit photos/Dudlajzov

This problem is further intensified by the installation of new barricades that KFOR set up a few days ago near the monastery Visoki Decani, Gazeta Express writes.



Such an action provoked a reaction from the citizens of Decani, who said that "these barricades reflect insecurity, political pressure and obstacles to the development of normal life in this area."



KFOR reports that new barricades have been set up for the purpose of protecting the Visoki Decani monastery.



"The works were blocked because the conditions agreed in the design phase for the works by the contractor were not respected, especially with regard to compliance with the Law on Special Protected Areas (Law 03 / L-039, Article 6) which guarantees the protection of monasteries, churches and other Serbian Orthodox religious buildings, as well as historical and cultural sites of special importance to the Serb community, as well as other communities in Kosovo. This law aims to protect against any development or activity that may damage the historical, cultural, architectural or archaeological context, natural environment or a visual aesthetic environment", KFOR said.



They add that the works in this area will continue after the technical problems are solved.



"The works will certainly continue as soon as the technical problems are resolved. All sites of religious and cultural heritage are valuable for all people in Kosovo and everyone should contribute to their preservation," the KFOR statement reads.



The mayor of Decani, Bashkim Ramosaj, said that he was informed about the installation of new barricades near the monastery, but that he still insists that the barricades be completely removed.



"I have always insisted that these barricades be completely removed. A few days ago they came to the office and informed me that they would remove the concrete pyramids, but because of the situation and context with the monastery they told me they could not remove them completely and that they will set up some new barricades made of wood, where they said they plan to plant flowers", Ramosaj concluded.