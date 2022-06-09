Politics Vucic published a new video: "We are stronger together" VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić published a new video from the Open Balkans Initiative Summit, which was held in Ohrid. Source: B92 Thursday, June 9, 2022 | 09:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SEVERNE MAKEDONIJE/VIKTOR IRVIN IVANOV

"We have achieved a lot. Trade exchange is in a huge rise, and we have also solved numerous obstacles and thus made a great breakthrough in establishing mutual relations," said Vučić in a video published on the Instagram profile "Buducnostsrbijeav".



He then added that he would launch a video conference for the next week so that experts would find solutions for important issues, which will improve the lives of the citizens.



"I'm proud of what we did and of what we're going to do. Because when we're together, we are much, much stronger," he stated in the video.