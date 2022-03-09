Politics The candidacy of Aleksandar Vučić for the President of Serbia has been announced Today, the Republic Election Commission (REC) announced the president of the Serbian Progressive Party, Aleksandar Vučić, as a candidate for the presidency. Source: Beta Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 15:40 Tweet Share EPA/ ANDREJ CUKIC

As it was announced at the session of the REC, 148.846 legally valid signatures of support of citizens were submitted with the candidacy.



He was proposed as a presidential candidate by the coalition "Aleksandar Vucic - Together we can do everything" - the Serbian Progressive Party, the Socialist Party of Serbia - Ivica Dacic and the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians - Istvan Pastor.



At the session, one member and his deputy were elected for the expanded composition of the REC for conducting the elections for the President of the Republic, which will be the same as for the parliamentary elections - Ivana Janackovic and Nikolina Kilibarda Risteski.