Politics Vučić told Priština: Congratulations, finally the truth President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, commented in the Kuršumlijska Banja on the statement of the Chairman of the assembly of Kosovo, Glauk Konjufca. Source: B92 Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 14:28

Let us remind you that Konjufca stated that the formation of Community of Serbian Municipalities is impossible.



"He just said what they all think, because that whining that we need to let them into the UN, and then they will form the CSM for us, is a lie that we need to believe, so it's all meaningless," Vucic said.



As he added, it was finally an opportunity to hear the truth from Pristina.



"An expected statement, and I congratulate them for finally being honest. Now let's see what the Americans and Europeans will do," he said.