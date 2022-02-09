Politics Kosovo troops at US base KSF announced that it will be part of the international exercise "KFOR 30", at the invitation of the USA, with the contingent of the National Demining Guard. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 11:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

The Kosovo Security Force announced that it will be part of the international exercise "KFOR 30", at the invitation of the USA, with the contingent of the company of the National Demining Guard.



The exercise will take place at the U.S. military base Hohenfels in Germany, which started today and will last until February 28, reports Clan Kosova.



"Exercise 'KFOR 30' prepares and trains troops for missions in Kosovo. The exercise is an assessment of troops before being sent on a mission, with the main focus on the current situation on the territory of Kosovo," the KSF said in a statement.