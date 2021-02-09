Politics B92.net: Orban praised Vučić's work and Serbia's attitude towards vaccination The first China-CEEC Summit is in progress: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán especially praised Serbia's attitude towards vaccination, B92.net has learned. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 9, 2021 | 11:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ FRANCISCO SECO / POOL

During his address at the video summit, Orbán praised the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and his attitude towards vaccination and the success of Serbia.



He said that the Chinese vaccine was approved in Hungary and announced the arrival of the first contingent of vaccines next week.