Politics 0

B92.net: Orban praised Vučić's work and Serbia's attitude towards vaccination

The first China-CEEC Summit is in progress: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán especially praised Serbia's attitude towards vaccination, B92.net has learned.

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/ FRANCISCO SECO / POOL
EPA-EFE/ FRANCISCO SECO / POOL

During his address at the video summit, Orbán praised the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and his attitude towards vaccination and the success of Serbia.

He said that the Chinese vaccine was approved in Hungary and announced the arrival of the first contingent of vaccines next week.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

page 1 of 12 go to page