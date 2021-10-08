Politics "This is especially true of Serbia" Germany will continue to advocate for the policy of enlargement and integration of the Western Balkans and Serbia into the European Union. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 8, 2021 | 08:18 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/CarlosNeto

"Germany will continue to advocate for the policy of enlargement and integration of the Western Balkans and Serbia into the European Union", the representatives of German foundations in Serbia stated on Thursday evening.



At the panel "Will the results of the elections in Germany affect the change of policy towards the Western Balkans?", organized by the German-Serbian Chamber of Commerce, it was pointed out that economic cooperation between Berlin and Belgrade will not change in the near future, but that can expect more engagement on the Green Agenda.



The representative of the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Foundation in Serbia, Max Brändle, expressed his belief that Germany, as one of the strongest countries in the EU, will continue to be the beakbone of the process of integration of the Western Balkans into the Union and that it will contribute to enlargement.



"This is especially true when it comes to Serbia. Regardless of the relationship of trust that Angela Merkel and Alesandar Vučić have, Germany's interest is to be supported and surrounded by friends in the EU member states," Brändle said.



He is convinced that Germany will continue to advocate for the process of accession of the Western Balkans and Serbia to the EU, if the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Olaf Scholz is elected, but that there will be "no concessions" when it comes to full membership criteria. "Germany has an interest in Serbia making progress on that path through the opening of clusters, but it is clear that criteria such as democracy and the rule of law will be met," Brändle said.



Director of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, close to the CDU, for Serbia and Montenegro, Norbert Beckmann Dierkes, is convinced that if the head of the CDU, Armin Laschet, is elected chancellor, one should not expect any major changes in German policy towards the Western Balkans.



He believes that this is largely true even if the Social Democratic Party gives a chancellor. "I am sure that radical changes in the course will not happen, which is very important," Beckmann Dierkes said.



He believes that Serbia and Southeast Europe will play an important role in the future German government, especially from the standpoint of European economic and security policy. Director of Heinrich Böll Foundation's Office in Belgrade, close to the Greens, expects that the party will participate in the new government, unless the big parties decide for a grand coalition.



"But I don't think anyone wants that in Germany. It will be interesting to see in the coming weeks how a new government will be formed, the representative of Heinrich Böll Foundation said. According to him, if the so-called "traffic light" coalition is formed in Germany, the principles of German policy regarding EU enlargement will remain the same, but the tone will change.



"It is to be expected that German engagement will deal more with issues of democratization and the rule of law in the countries of the region, as well as on the Green Agenda," director of Heinrich Böll Foundation's Office in Belgrade concluded.