Politics Odalovic - persona non grata in Kosovo? Deputy Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo, Besnik Bislimi, claims that Belgrade and Pristina have agreed in separate meetings with EU Envoy Miroslav Lajčák. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 08:45

As he points out, they do not agree on only one issue, and that is the search for missing persons, reports Koha.



Bislimi emphasized that the Pristina authorities have their own conditions on that issue as well, because the Serbian delegation includes Veljko Odalović, Chairman of the Commission for missing persons of the Government of Serbia, and in Kosovo, according to Bislimi, he is suspected of war crimes.



The Kosovo delegation may not accept the meeting if Odalovic is at the negotiating table.



"Kosovo will initiate the procedure for declaring Odalovic persona non-grata," Bislimi said after the meeting with Lajčák.