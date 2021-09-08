Politics Resumption of Belgrade - Pristina dialogue in Brussels Talks between the delegations of Belgrade and Pristina continue today in Brussels, within the technical dialogue mediated by the European Union. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 08:18 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/jorisvo

EU spokesman Peter Stano confirmed for the Tanjug agency that two days of technical talks will be dedicated to "the current open issues and the next steps in the dialogue".



The main negotiators of Belgrade and Pristina, Petar Petković and Besnik Bislimi, were supposed to meet at the end of August, but due to the illness of the representatives of Priština, that round of technical talks was postponed.



EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák later scheduled a new date for talks in early September.



On Tuesday, both delegations had bilateral talks with Lajčák and EU mediators, and a trilateral one, of Belgrade, Pristina and EU mediators, is planned for today. Before this round of dialogue, Petković said that the Belgrade delegation would insist on five issues that had already been agreed upon earlier, and whose implementation Pristina either violates or completely rejects.



It is about forming the Community of Serbian Municipalities, clarifying the fate of the missing, implementing the agreement on justice, freedom of movement and official visits, and implementing energy agreement.