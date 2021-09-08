Politics Joint session of the governments of Serbia and Hungary A joint session of the governments of Serbia and Hungary will be held in Budapest today. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 08:05 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ bs

The delegation of the Serbian government, led by the Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, was welcomed at the airport on Tuesday by Minister of Finance of Hungary, Mihály Varga. Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, prepared a working dinner for the Serbian delegation.



At today's plenary session, the officials of the two countries will discuss bilateral, political and economic relations, regional issues, economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, and illegal migration. Among the topics of this meeting will be the situation in the region, the implementation of reforms within the European integration process, as well as the annual plan of technical expert assistance of Hungary in the process of Serbia's accession to the European Union.



Today, the first thing on the agenda is a meeting in private of the two prime ministers, and then the signing of an agreement on strategic partnership between the two neighboring countries. Serbian government told Tanjug that the agreement will be the basis for bilateral cooperation and joint projects in all areas that the two countries plan to implement in the future.



The highest officials of the two countries have repeatedly assessed that the relations between Hungary and Serbia have been raised to the highest level in recent history lately.



The visit of the Serbian government to Budapest will end in the afternoon with a joint press conference of Prime Minister Orbán and Prime Minister Brnabic, at which they will present the details of the agreement and give general overview of the meeting.