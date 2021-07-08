Politics 0

Vučić, Brnabić and Orban visit the vineyards of Srem PHOTO

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, had a meeting today with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav
Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Two statesmen, accompanied by the Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić, visited a vineyard in Srem.

"Wonderful afternoon in the fantastic vineyards of our Srem with my friend @orbanviktor and @anabrnabic. Serbia and Hungary will continue the closest cooperation in the interest of our peoples," reads the description of the photo posted on the Instagram profile of "buducnostsrbijeav".

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

page 1 of 20 go to page