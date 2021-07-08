Politics Vučić, Brnabić and Orban visit the vineyards of Srem PHOTO The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, had a meeting today with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán. Source: B92 Thursday, July 8, 2021 | 14:28 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Two statesmen, accompanied by the Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić, visited a vineyard in Srem.



"Wonderful afternoon in the fantastic vineyards of our Srem with my friend @orbanviktor and @anabrnabic. Serbia and Hungary will continue the closest cooperation in the interest of our peoples," reads the description of the photo posted on the Instagram profile of "buducnostsrbijeav".