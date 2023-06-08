Politics Media: Aleksić showed inhumanity, claimed that Vučić hadn't visited ''Ribnikar" PHOTO President Vučić visited the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar" in Vračar after the massacre in which the killer boy killed 9 of his peers and school guard. Source: Kurir Thursday, June 8, 2023 | 14:40 Tweet Share Foto: Kurir

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visited the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar" in Vračar after the massacre in which the killer boy killed nine of his peers and the school guard.



The President visited ''Ribnikar'' without the presence of the media because, as he said, sometimes he does not inform the public about everything.



"I went to school in the early hours of the morning, I thought I wouldn't find anyone except the headmistress, but there were other people there, I found the janitor, several teachers, signed the mourning book, saw the crime scene and was even more horrified than in the moment I heard that it happened," Vučić said recently.



However, immediately after he revealed that he had visited the school, a campaign was launched against him in the public - going so far as to claim that the president lied that he had been to the school because, they claimed, he would have led the media if he had gone.



The last in the series of those who joined that campaign is MP Miroslav Aleksić, who said today that he does not believe Vučić visited the school without the media knowing about it.



"Does anyone in Serbia believe that he went somewhere without a camera? I don't believe him that he was there. Let him show what he wrote, if he was there. Nobody showed up there," Aleksić said, among other things.

The media published a photo that proves that Vučić was telling the truth, and that those who accused him of inventing the visit were lying all along

Foto: Kurir

By the way, according to the media, the parents were also informed about Vučić's visit, but he told them that he did not want to inform the public about it and showed the photos out of respect for the children and their parents. Vučić then visited the school with the principal, classrooms 7/2 and 7/4 and talked to those present.



Unfortunately, on the Serbian political scene, the means are not chosen and the worst lies are resorted to, as shown in this case by Miroslav Aleksić, the media reports. His insensitivity goes so far that he, probably judging by himself, thinks that someone would lie if he visited the school and use that tragic event for political purposes.



By the way, President Vučić did not lead the cameras and journalists when he visited the villages of Dubona and Malo Orašje, where he met with all the parents of the murdered children, he did not take pictures either at the Clinical Center when he visited the wounded children, nor at the meeting with the parents of the murdered children from "Ribnikar".



Simply, such tragic events are not used for political purposes.