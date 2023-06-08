Politics Eleventh day of Serb protest For the 11th day, Serbs from Zvečan and North Mitrovica protest gathered in front of the barricade set up by KFOR soldiers near the municipal building in Zvečan Source: Kosovo online Thursday, June 8, 2023 | 10:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

KFOR soldiers are not stationed at the intersections in Zvečan today.



14 days have passed since the invasion of the special units of the Kosovo Police in the premises of the municipalities of Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavić, and the residents of Zvečan continue their protest with demands that the special units be withdrawn and that the workers be allowed to return to their workplaces.



The citizens also demand the release from custody of two arrested Serbs, Dušan Obrenović and Radoš Petrović.



Three days ago, members of KFOR partially removed the barbed wire that was on the road to the municipal building and in front of which citizens gathered in the previous days, while the metal fence that separates citizens from members of KFOR remained on the street.



The wire remained on the side approaches to the building.