Politics A new attack on Serbia; Where is democracy? Opposition united with Viola von Cramon Today in Strasbourg, the European Parliament is voting on a resolution on elections in Serbia, with the aim of undermining Serbia's sovereignty. Source: Novosti, Alo.rs Thursday, February 8, 2024 | 10:30 Tweet Share Shutterstock/artjazz

On the panel "Serbia: Democracy at the Crossroads", the opposition coalition "Serbia against violence" is represented by Marinika Tepić, Radomir Lazović and Pavle Grbović.



They will be hosted by Viola von Cramon, Klemen Grošelj and Alessandra Moretti, who all worked together against Serbia.



The final draft of the resolution is filled with untruths about Serbia and double standards, so they stated that the police used excessive force, while on the other hand, images of "democratic" protests in countries across Europe where the police brutally rushed all the demonstrators are circulating around the world.



As "Alo.rs" writes, none of the opposition leaders thought to ask before the European Parliament why Albin Kurti was allowed to terrorize Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija. They add that instead of raising the question of what will happen to the dinar in the southern Serbian province, while Kurti is preparing to ban the Serbian currency, the coalition "Serbia against violence" wants to use the EP for exerting additional pressure on Serbia.



"None of them think of opening the question in Strasbourg as to why Kurti is allowed to send police officers with long barrels into Serbian areas, to harass them," writes "Alo.rs". They pointed out that it is completely clear that no one from the opposition cares about the rights of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija. The only question is - why not?



What about democracy when it comes to the rights of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija? During her address, Marinika Tepić expressed her hope that the Resolution will be adopted in its "full version", which would mean that Marinika Tepić hopes that the funds from the European Union will be canceled for the citizens of Serbia.



Speaking in Strasbourg, Marinika talked about President Vučić all the time and told lies about him, writes Novosti. However, Tepić never once asked Viola von Cramon, the rapporteur of the European Parliament for Kosovo, who presides over this plenary session, why Kurti is terrorizing Serbs.



As stated by the aforementioned media, Viola von Cramon should report this to the European Parliament, given that she was given the mandate to do so, and not to support Marinika Tepić and Pavle Grbović.



While they trample on the rights of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, Pavle Grbović, the president of the Movement of Free Citizens, sits next to the European Parliament\'s rapporteur for Kosovo and talks about Aleksandar Vučić, without mentioning the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija.