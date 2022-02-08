Politics Why is the letter of 16 U.S. Congressmen addressed to Biden important for Serbia? State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Nemanja Starović, commented on the letter of 16 U.S. Congressmen sent to U.S. President Joe Biden. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 09:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA/Shawn Thew

The letter calls for the improvement of relations between the United States and Serbia, and Starovic points out that this is important news that shows that Serbia has changed and has the capacity to project a true picture of itself around the world.



Starovic told RTS that this was the result of the dedicated work of the Serbian Embassy in Washington in the previous year and a half.



"(Ambassador) Marko Djurić actually doubled the number of members of the Serbian caucus in the US Congress, which is a kind of friendship group with Serbia. We have a letter signed by 16 U.S. Congressmen from both political parties. This is very important because it is not a party matter", Starovic emphasized.



He added that he personally does not remember that Serbia ever had that kind of support in the U.S. Congress, that is, so many members who would sign such a letter. "Serbia has not hired any lobbying agency for this activity, but it is exclusively the result of the activities of our diplomacy in Washington," Starovic pointed out.



He pointed out that the news caused a high degree of dissatisfaction in Pristina, primarily due to the fact that, as he pointed out, they were lulled into some kind of a priori and unreserved support from the United States.



"They are used to the fact that the situation in the Balkans will always be viewed from Washington in a binary way, where we have absolute allies and absolute rivals, where the role of bad guys will be reserved for Serbs in such a setting," Starovic explained.



He stated that it was a matrix built in the 1990s, but that Pristina cannot understand how much Serbia has changed and how it has the capacity to project a true picture of itself around the world.



Starovic said that we are far from reaching the turning point, that there's still a lot of work to be done, but that he thought that these were small achievements that contributed to gradual changing of the dynamics in the relations of the great powers towards our region.