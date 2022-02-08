Politics "Coup in Montenegro; They said that Abazovic was a thug" President of True Montenegro, Marko Milačić, commented on the removal of the Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić, i.e. the President of the Assembly, Aleksa Bečić Source: B92, Prva TV Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 08:40 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

We had a coup, the government and the president of the Assembly were changed by the votes of URA, we have the return of Djukanovic and the revitalization of that party. In the historical betrayal of the century, Abazovic voted with people who said he was a bastard", Milacic told TV Prva.



"This is one of the biggest treasons in Montenegro. Their plan to form a minority vote... Abazovic's rating is low, he could not achieve the census now and wants to run away from the elections. It is up to us to call elections and prevent the formation of the treacherous government... The parliamentary majority no longer exists, there are no more talks with traitors... We have to go to the polls".



"Dritan agreed everything with the DPS and the support of the SNP... We must join all the forces that want to get involved to form pressure... We must defend the people's will together with the people. I call on all people to take to the streets and defend what has been trampled on", he added.



Milacic also spoke about the rhetoric of Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic regarding strong accusations against Serbia.



"He always played the card of scaring the people in these situations. Now he has done it again, because he got support... All the time, the game of scaring the people from the Serbs is being played on, when you ask Milo about anything, he says that the Serbs are to blame", stated Milačić.



"This is Pyrrhic victory, it's a matter of months... Now we have a great motivation to respond as a people to treason... After 30 years of the mafia system, it takes time (to dismantle that system)... There will be a return very soon on August 30... Let's finish the started processes", he added.