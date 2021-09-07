Politics "That's a lie. A set-up. They wanted to arrest Djukanovic" VIDEO LSV leader Nenad Canak spoke for TV Prva why he was in Cetinje and attended the protests before the enthronement of Metropolitan Joanikije. Source: B92, prva Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | 09:54 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

"We were sitting in the garden, because there was nowhere else to be. We chose Grand Hotel, so it was closed, and they evicted the guests. They closed a 300-room hotel for six euros, so we moved out and waited there to see what would happen, because there was a police cordon", said Canak.



"As the bar was closed, someone went to buy drinks to refresh people," he pointed out, commenting on a video of himself with President Milo Djukanovic.



He explained why he went to Cetinje.



"I have been in Cetinje for 30 years, because then Cetinje was the center of anti-fascism and anti-war demonstrations. If I had not been there, it would have been rude. It is a place where anti-fascist ideas have remained. They wore Ljubo Cupic's T-shirts. It is their Jerusalem. I support the people with whom I share the same ideas", the LSV leader pointed out.



Asked whether riots and barricades were a normal occurrence, he said that only a part of the incidents were shown, and that this lasted for two days. "Mostly people were completely calm and brought water to the police in the cordon. It was a set-up by the Government of Montenegro, which tried to stage the attack with the Molotov cocktail at six o'clock in the morning. The government responded then. There were no attacks, but people were attacked with tear gas. "They expected that a policeman would be killed and that violence would break out, and that Milo Djukanović would be arrested," Canak claims.



"Someone wanted to kill Porfirije with a sniper. Where are those snipers? It's all a lie, it wasn't there. Why weren't weapons and terrorists found?" Canak told TV Prva.



Police went from street to street and fired tear gas to keep people out of the street, Canak said.



When asked who the people at the barricades were, he said that they were "Cetinje citizens, liberals, friends with whom he participated in the anti-fascist protests." He explained that Djukanovic calmed the situation, sitting with the people.



"Djukanovic saved my head in 1999, he saved Djindjic's head," said Canak and pointed out that Moscow was destroying Djukanovic. "Independent Montenegro which is a NATO member presents an obstacle to Russia's access to the sea," the LSV leader added.



Speaking about religious procession, he pointed out that the goal of the Law on Religion was to return the confiscated property.



"In those 100 years, until 1918, that property became the property of the state that does not exist. That is how the property of the state that has been renewed. When you look at things like that, that monastery belongs to Montenegro, not to the Serbian Orthodox Church. The city of Cetinje is the owner of the land. King Alexander stole property, built a church there...", Canak stated.

"Veljovic arrested because he knows too much"

He expressed the opinion why Djukanovic's advisor, Veselin Veljovic, was arrested.



"Veljovic was arrested because he knows too much. He knows too much of the internal state apparatus and is a threat. This was an attempt to stage a story about violence and arrest Djukanovic and create a situation to overthrow organized resistance to the current government. The Montenegrin government was dictated by Russia and part of Belgrade, and they want it to leave NATO and become a part of the 'Serbian world' ", stated Canak.



It is a lie what Krivokapic said, that the police were attacked with Molotov cocktails, said Canak and pointed out that the video was a rigging montage.



Canak commented on the statement of the President of the Assembly of Serbia that he received money from Djukanovic.



"Ivica Dačić said that I took the money. As for him, he is the last to talk about the money, because they pulled him out, so that he wouldn't be caught with a suitcase of money. Ivica Dačić is not worth mentioning."



"They want to reunite Montenegro and Serbia," said Canak, and when asked again who he was referring to, he says that he does not mean a specific person, but an "apparatus" and a "deep state".



"Do you think that there is no Russian security agency in Serbia?" he asked. The leader of LSV explained that this is in Russia's interest and stated that Moscow and the security services from Serbia organized the religious procession.



"I care about European Montenegro, where the European and anti-fascist tradition is defended. Djukanovic has joined our side and that is why I support him," said Canak, emphasizing that they want Montenegro to be a pendant of the "Serbian world."