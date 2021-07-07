Politics Pristina adopts resolution on Srebrenica Kosovo Assembly passed a resolution condemning the alleged genocide in Srebrenica. Serbian MPs left the session. Source: Tanjug, Kosovo online Wednesday, July 7, 2021 | 13:51 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ VALDRIN XHEMAJ/ arhiva

89 deputies voted for the adoption of the resolution, no one was against or abstained, reports the Pristina Reporters.



At the moment when the President of the Assembly, Glauk Konjufca, announced a point on the Draft Resolution on the committed genocide in Srebrenica, the deputies of the Serbian List and Minister Goran Rakić left the session.



Serbian list will issue a statement in which it will explain the reasons for leaving the session, the Kosovo online portal reported.



The draft resolution proposes a ban on the intentional and public denial of the genocide in Srebrenica and that the genocide of the Serb regime in Srebrenica against the Bosniak people and all human rights violations be strongly condemned.