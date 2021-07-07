Politics "I want to thank Orbán for being courageous" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, referred to the advertisement of the Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in which he advocates that Serbia joins European Union. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 7, 2021 | 12:32 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/JADRANKA ILIC

"I see that he was attacked in the media, I guess the man is guilty of advocating Serbia's entry into the EU. The only thing I can say to Orbán is 'Thank you'," said Vučić, answering the questions at the press conference after visiting the Special Hospital for Cerebrovascular Diseases "St. Sava" in Belgrade.



He pointed out that the two countries have excellent relations.



"We have excellent relations. We work together, we fight together. I thank him for his courage to present Serbia in a positive way and to endure criticism," the President of Serbia pointed out.



By the way, the Hungarian Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Belgrade tomorrow, it has been confirmed from the office of the President of Serbia. Vučić and Orbán will first have tête-à-tête talks, and after that they will lead the plenary meeting of the delegations of the two countries.



In the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, a ceremony of handing over the Order of the Serbian Flag of the first degree to the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Péter Szijjártó, is also planned.



After that, statements for the media of Vučić and Orbán are planned, it is added in the announcement.



As a reminder, in an advertisement published in the Croatian, German and Austrian media, Orbán advocated Serbia to be a granted EU membership.