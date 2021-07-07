Politics "The only surprising thing is that Podgorica was more zealous than Pristina" VIDEO President of Serbia stated that he was grateful to Matthew Palmer and the officials of the U.S. Embassy for insisting on the formation of the CSMs in Pristina. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 7, 2021 | 12:19 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC/bs

"I am not sure that someone will want to hear that in Pristina. They are not interested in that," said Aleksandar Vucic.



Asked to comment on the fact that the resolution on Srebrenica is being discussed in the Kosovo Assembly today, he answered that he himself warned about that, after such a resolution was adopted in Montenegro, a flood of those resolutions and pressures would start that Serbs are the ones who committed genocide and blaming them for that.



"The only thing that surprises me is that Podgorica was more zealous than Pristina," Vucic added.



"Such resolutions will continue. We can avoid them in some parliaments thanks to friendly relations, and some will continue with political abuse of Serbs," Vucic said during a visit to the special hospital for cerebrovascular diseases St. Sava in Belgrade, where a new surgical room for neuro interventions was open.



He said that there are many in Serbia who would like Belgrade to have done it prior to Podgorica, but "fortunately they are not in power yet." On the arrival of the former NATO Commander-in-Chief, during the bombing of FRY Wesley Clark in Pristina, the President of Serbia said briefly: "I have no comment on the arrival of Clark."



"They have de facto power on the ground there and they are harassing Serbs on the ground, but if you tell me that they will make an army, strong, it is so weak in relation to Serbian army… They have human resources and nothing more. We are moving forward, any unstable situations would drive away investors and that is the most important thing for us, i.e. we would only lose in case of any instability", Vučić concluded.