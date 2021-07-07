Politics Vučić visits St. Sava hospital; "I'm even afraid to take a look - It's a Rolls-Royce" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visited the Special Hospital for Cerebrovascular Diseases "St. Sava" in Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 7, 2021 | 12:05 Tweet Share NSTAGRAM "BUDUCNOSTSRBIJEAV"/ nr

Vučić visited the new surgical room for neuro interventions in this health institution, and the Minister of Health Zlatibor Lončar accompanied him. The management of the "St. Sava" hospital explained to the President of Serbia that our country now has a surgery room that it has not had before.



Looking at the instruments in that surgical room.



"I am almost afraid to take a look at this instrument," said the President of Serbia after he was shown the most modern machine for diagnosing cerebrovascular diseases.



Addressing the media, he said that the most up-to-date machine cost 1.2 million euros and that he was extremely proud of that, as well as of all the doctors and other medical staff from that hospital.



"No country from the former Yugoslavia provided such an instrument, not even Bulgaria or Romania. They have it in Vienna and Istanbul. This is a Rolls Royce in medicine," he pointed out and thanked all medical staff members.