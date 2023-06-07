Politics Vučić: "It's clear we will have early elections"; Brnabić: "You have my resignation" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister Ana Brnabić addressed the public. The most important political message - new elections are coming. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 7, 2023 | 23:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ/ nr

"There was too much violence for this country, and those past times are over a long time ago. We hope that people will appear at the talks who think they should," Vučić said.



Vučić then pointed out that if Brnabić resigns, it is up to him to offer someone a mandate to form the government.



"We are satisfied with the work of Ana Brnabić. We are ready to agree on the date of the elections with those who would prefer city and municipal elections. This is a matter for discussion by all political actors," Vučić said.



"Now it is clear that we will have early parliamentary elections. This is just a matter of the month in which those parliamentary elections will be held. What happened to us and what Ana talked about, tensions in society are always resolved by elections. Some created those tensions, not even entirely because they had political demands, but also because they had demands from certain tycoons to implement their interests, and you can see that through the demands," said Vučić.



The President of Serbia stated that there is not a single request concerning children.



"Not a single request concerns the right position of our children, the right position of our teachers, the right position of any social group, except politicians and one tycoon. Things are just like that. And you can see that through every request. And we came to the request that Bratislav Gašić be replaced, the Prime Minister does not want to replace the Minister of Internal Affairs by force, under duress, in any way, because she rightly believes that there is no reason for this, let alone a sufficient reason, because he is a diligent, responsible man and he carried out that work in a serious way, but some others believe that it is possible to gain the trust of the people by exerting pressure on the street and that they will be able to obtain and achieve part of their political goals," said the President of Serbia.



Vučić stated that every democratic protest is welcome.

"It is important to preserve peace in Kosovo"

"We had very complex talks about Kosovo and Metohija last night, which continued today. We will continue talks with the Serbs of Kosovo and Metohija," said Vučić and emphasized how important the visit of the President of India is.



"I want to thank our people in Kosovo and Metohija and say that Serbia is always with them. It is important to preserve peace," said Vučić.



Vučić stated that peace, calmness, seriousness and responsibility are the best answer to those who do not wish good for Serbia.

Brnabić: I am ready and you can count on my resignation being on the table

FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ/ nr

"When I entered politics, we even had registers in paper form. And, of course, digitization, which only Aleksandar Vučić believed in at the time. Not everything was perfect, but we did our best, we fought, and we have results that everyone of us can be proud of. The tragedy and crimes that happened a little over a month ago affected us humanly, moved us and really deeply changed us. This country and each of us individually will never be the same again as of May 3rd," Brnabić stated. ﻿

"This is my third term as Prime Minister of Serbia. I tried to do my job in the best way, I gave my best, and I am proud of what we did and that I am one of Vučić's closest collaborators. We had to make some decisions quickly, but the results are unquestionable and clear. Serbia has never progressed in this way," said Brnabić.



“E-administration is one of my legacies, when I became minister of state administration even our registration books were on paper. The digitalization that only Vucic believed in back then, and very few politicians, none in the opposition. Not everything was perfect, but we did our best and I think we have results that each and every one of us and of our citizens can be proud of,” she said.



Prime Minister Brnabić stated that the Government, in cooperation with the President, immediately adopted important measures for a safer society, namely:



1. Disarmament of Serbia



2. Employment of 1200 police officers



3. Amendments to the Criminal Code



4. Working group for mental health



5. Fight against violence in schools



The Prime Minister of Serbia also said that she is ready to resign.



“I think that, after such tragedies, neither this country nor any one of us will ever be the same. I once again want to express my deepest condolences to the families. As the Government, we invested effort, together with the President, like we always do, we immediately adopted certain measures so our country would be safer,” said Brnabic.



"I am ready and you can count on my resignation being on the table, count on that resignation, it opens up space for some technical discussions. I believe, and I also spoke with the president of the Serbian Progressive Party Miloš Vučević, I believe that the way out of this crisis is the parliamentary elections by end of the year. I leave it to the President of the Republic to ultimately make such a decision, but in that sense, he can count on my resignation, and then whatever happens," added Brnabić.