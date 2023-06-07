Politics Vučić welcomed the President of India at Nikola Tesla Airport VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, welcomed the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the "Nikola Tesla" airport in Belgrade. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 7, 2023 | 16:26 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bs

The President of India will stay in Serbia until June 9.



The President of Serbia presented the guest with a bouquet of flowers as a sign of welcome.

"I welcomed Droupadi Murmu. I am looking forward to this historic meeting that will further strengthen the friendship between Serbia and India," Vučić wrote on Instagram.

By the way, Serbia is the second country that the President of India has visited since she was elected.