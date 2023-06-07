Politics Tenth day of protest: Serbs in Zvečan are not giving up Today, Serbs continue their peaceful protest in front of the Zvečan municipality building. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, June 7, 2023 | 11:25 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STR/bs

It has been 13 days since the raid of special police units on the premises of the municipalities of Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavić, and today is the tenth day of protest by the residents of Zvečan who want the special units to withdraw from the north of Kosovo and for the workers of the municipality to be allowed to return to their workplaces.



The citizens also demand the release from custody of two arrested Serbs, Dušan Obrenović and Radoš Petrović.



The workers of this municipality also signed their work records this morning. Special units of the Kosovo Police are still located inside the municipal building, while KFOR soldiers are deployed outside.



Two days ago, members of KFOR partially removed the barbed wire that was located on the main street that leads to the municipal building and in front of which the largest number of citizens are gathered, while the metal fence that separates citizens from members of KFOR remained on the street.



The wire remained on the side approaches to the building.