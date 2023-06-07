Politics Kurti, your time is running out... The deadline that the prime minister of the so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti, got to meet the requirements, expires today. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, June 7, 2023 | 11:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The deadline that the US and the EU set for Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti expires today, and Washington's special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, said that if Kurti does not accept three conditions for calming the situation in the north of Kosovo, then it means that he does not want cooperation with the EU and the US and that it cannot go without consequences.



The ultimatum was given to him by the U.S. Envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, and the EU envoy for dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, Miroslav Lajcak, at a meeting on Monday evening.



During the meeting, Kurti was asked the following: de-escalation on the ground, the holding of elections in the north as soon as possible and a return to dialogue and the normalization process.



The meeting was held on Monday, but the deadline was announced on Tuesday afternoon, during a meeting that US special envoy Gabriel Escobar held with media representatives.