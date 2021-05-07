Politics Vučić: Croatia is trying to humiliate Serbia, we understood the message VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that he understood the message of Croatia, pertaining to its decision to make a military camp in Kosovo and Metohija Source: B92 Friday, May 7, 2021 | 10:45 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ bs

"Of course, we want fair relations with everyone in the region, especially with Croatia. These statements are not an expression of respect for Serbia, I will try to be gentle. When you say that, you can't pretend not to know that we consider it our territory, that there are Serbs there who remember the tragic sufferings", Vucic told reporters.



He asked why someone needed to participate in that, instead of rejecting KFOR's offer.



"It was easier for them to say that they did not want to participate when they received the invitation. Unfortunately, they deliberately accepted, trying to humiliate Serbia. Well, we understood the message," he said, adding that there would be no new "Storms".



"All those who think that there will be new 'Storms', pogroms, expulsions of the Serb population - my message is that it will not happen. And when I say that, it means I guarantee it," he said. Speaking about the vaccination process, he pointed out that it must be speeded up, so that we can return to normal life and work as soon as possible. "We compete with everyone, and first of all we have to get out of the coronavirus epidemic and dedicate ourselves to work," Vučić said.



He did not want to talk about the coalition with Serbian Patriotic Alliance (SPAS) on this occasion.



"I see that everyone is already happy about the fact that they won the elections, and we lost. I will congratulate them after the counting of votes. The people and the will of the people are sacred to me, not what politicians say," he says.

"We insist that people get vaccinated for the sake of our lives. Please, let's start getting vaccinated. At the same time, we have another strong reason. If we get vaccinated, we could work and lead a normal life," Vucic said.



He pointed out the importance of vaccination through a personal example. "This disease is severe and people usually don't believe it until it happens to them. It's easier for people to believe in conspiracy theory than the truth. I got the Chinese vaccine, I didn't even feel it. But now I know with 95 percent certainty that if I get infected with coronavirus, I will survive", he said.



He called on the citizens of Zvečka to go to vaccination in greater numbers.