Politics Šapić: "We will make Belgrade the cleanest city in Europe" Candidate of SNS for the mayor of Belgrade, Aleksandar Šapić, gave his signature in support of the candidacy of Aleksandar Vučić in the presidential elections. Source: B92, Prva TV Monday, March 7, 2022 | 10:34

Speaking on the morning program of TV Prva, Šapić said, talking about the goals of the future city government, that one of the main priorities is to make Belgrade the cleanest city in Europe.



"If I get the opportunity to lead Belgrade, I will try to run it as my house, and as the house of all Belgraders. We will try to make Belgrade the cleanest city in Europe, cleaner than Paris, New York and London. How else can anyone expect Belgrade to be your second home?”, he said.



According to him, the citizens should be involved in maintaining communal order in the city, that they should first show the citizens that city companies care more about the city.



"We will select one Saturday of the month in which we will all go out in front of our buildings at some time of the day, and we will bring all the necessary material the night earlier, set points and thus start involving people. And when citizens see that this brings results, they will be more and more involved. And when this action yields results, then that campaign will continue in kindergartens and schools. I believe that in one term of office, we can make Belgrade the cleanest city in Europe," said Šapić.



"The problem of labor force is posed as a problem in public utilities, especially with drivers. It is absurd that highly educated people return to Serbia, we must solve that by raising salaries and living standards. Most of the Roma population works in public company Gradska cistoca. By raising their living standards, and with additional socializations, we get space for better functioning of this company", Šapić believes.



Visiting the Belgrade municipalities, Šapić said that the needs of the citizens are different. According to Mladenovac, the residents of Mladenovac demanded the opening of infirmaries in some parts of the country. "Sewerage system is the most important thing in suburban settlements, making roads to schools and ambulances," Šapić said.



According to him, 30-40 percent of Belgrade municipalities have not resolved the issue of sewerage, which will be a priority of the future city government. When asked about the reaction of the opponent from the United Serbia, Vladeta Janković, who compared Šapić to the flagpole, he said that people are not interested in such rhetoric, but in the results of their work.



"If we treat ourselves in this way, we will only raise tensions in society. He surprised me with the way he leads the campaign, but I will not pay attention to that," said Šapić.