Politics The mandate of the EULEX mission to Kosovo has been extended Committee for Political and Security Affairs of Council of European Union made a decision to extend mandate of EU Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) until June 14, 2025. Source: RT.rs Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 22:15

The Committee for Political and Security Affairs of the Council of the European Union made a decision to extend the mandate of the EU Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) until June 14, 2025.



The decision stated that the financial amount intended to cover EULEX costs from June 15, 2023 to June 14, 2025 will amount to more than 165 million euros.



From this amount, a sum of 58,500,000 euros will be set aside to cover the costs of EULEX in Kosovo and Metohija, and the amount of 106,810,000 euros will be intended to support active court proceedings that have been moved to the territory of an EU member state, according to the announcement.



The board also agreed that, "in addition to continuing the implementation of its tasks, EULEX should help the Pristina law enforcement authorities in developing their capacities for information exchange with regional and international colleagues in the field of legal assistance and cooperation in the fight against criminal activities."



The decision of the Committee for Political and Security Affairs of the Council of Europe should now be formalized by the signatures of the president of so-called Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, and EU High Commissioner for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell.