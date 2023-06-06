Politics Escobar: Even if Kurti doesn't want it, CSM will be formed US Special Envoy for Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar said in an interview with the Viennese daily Presse that Community of Serbian Municipalities must be formed Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 09:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

He also said that the only question is whether Kosovo wants to wait for Euro-Atlantic integration until Prime Minister Albin Kurti fulfills his obligation. Escobar emphasized that "Kosovo must now move as a matter of urgency", and indicated that the establishment of the CSM is an international, legal, undertaken obligation.



"It does not depend on him. It is not an issue between Kurti and Serbia. It is an issue between Kosovo and Serbia. Even if Kurti does not want it, the CSM will be formed," stressed Escobar when asked about the opposition of Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti to the formation of the CSM.



He pointed out that the only question is whether Kosovo wants to wait for Euro-Atlantic integration until the prime minister fulfills his obligations. As he says, if Kosovo does not want a new Republika Srpska like in Bosnia and Herzegovina, then it must present its proposal of what it wants.



"They told us what they don't want. Now they have to tell us what they want, that's what we're waiting for," said Escobar.



Pristina's unwillingness to move on this issue, according to him, shows "an unwillingness to reconcile in its own country."



"Our message to Kosovo and Serbia is - until both sides implement the important agreements from the normalization agreement, it is not time for 'business as usual,'" underlined Escobar.



He also said that Serbia should send a clear message that it does not tolerate violence, both against the KFOR peacekeeping forces and the Kosovo Police.