Politics Serbs do not give up In an attempt to find solution to the crisis in the north of Kosovo, European and US envoys Miroslav Lajčak and Gabriel Escobar arrive in Belgrade tonight. Source: RTS Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 08:55

In an attempt to find a solution to the crisis in the north of Kosovo, after Pristina, European and American envoys Miroslav Lajčak and Gabriel Escobar are arriving in Belgrade tonight.



Until late last night, they talked with the prime minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, and, as they announced, presented three demands of the international community.



At the same time, in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, Serbs still gather near the buildings of local governments.



The President of the Committee of the National Assembly for Kosovo Milovan Drecun told RTS that they did not receive much detailed information about the possible agreement with Kurti, but that, according to what he heard, there is no progress on the matter.



Gabriel Escobar and Miroslav Lajčak presented three demands of the international community - de-escalation of the situation, new elections in the north and a return to dialogue, but no agreement was reached regarding the elections in the north. They are arriving in Belgrade tonight for a meeting with the President of Serbia.



The demands of the Serbs are that special police officers leave municipal buildings, that mayors without legitimacy do not enter them, that Radoš Petrović and Dušan Obrenović be freed, and that the persecution of citizens who protested in the last two years be stopped.



In order to participate in the possible extraordinary elections, the Serbs demand the complete withdrawal of special units from the north and the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities.