Politics Operations of the Kosovo police underway - raids from the early morning This morning, the Kosovo Police is conducting an extensive operation in Pristina, Urosevac and Strpce. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 11:56

This is a continuation of the action carried out a few days ago in connection with the construction works on Brezovica.



As part of the "Brezovica" operation, seven people were arrested today, two of whom are employees of the Ministry of Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure, suspected of abusing their official position, specifically for accepting bribes, the Basic Prosecutor's Office in Urosevac announced.



The Chief Prosecutor of the Basic Prosecutor's Office in Urosevac, Shukri Jashari, stated that they were arrested from Pristina, Urosevac and Strpce, and that the action took place in ten locations in those cities.



Jashari announced that the police and the Prosecutor's Office started raids in the Ministry of Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure in the early morning hours this morning, in the continuation of the "Brezovica" case.



Kosovo Police spokesman Baki Kelani confirmed that this action is a continuation of the "Brezovica" case.



Last week, the Kosovo police carried out an action in Strpce due to, as it was announced at the time, illegal construction and corruption. At that time, 10 people were arrested, including Bratislav Nikolić, former president of the municipality of Šrtrpce and an official of the Serb List. 61.000 euros, eight vehicles worth 300.000 euros, firearms, 13 mobile phones and other goods were seized.



Belgrade then announced that the goal of the action was an attempt to intimidate Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.