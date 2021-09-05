Politics Vučić told Djukanović on TV Prva: "Neither you nor anyone else" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, talks about current topics in the morning program on TV Prva. Follow the interview live on B92.net. Source: B92 Sunday, September 5, 2021 | 11:22 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

Is peace in the region threatened by the unrest in Montenegro? Who can and must protect the Serbian Orthodox Church and the Serbian people? Why is Milo Djukanovic accusing Serbia of conquering Montenegro? What actions is Pristina preparing for the anniversary of the Washington Agreement? What will he discuss with Angela Merkel? Will he run for president again? How does he respond to accusations by political opponents of alleged espionage? Is his family's safety threatened? These are just some of the questions that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic answers in the morning.



"I would not say that it is genuine hatred, it is induced by politicians in Montenegro," said Vučić regarding the unrest and riots in Cetinje.



He pointed out that the media did not make a mistake last night, that the enthronement was postponed, and that it was again agreed that it would happen anyway.



Vučić congratulated Metropolitan Joanikije. Asked if there was any evidence that the security of the metropolitan and patriarch was endangered, he said, "When you come this way, it is clear that the situation is not simple. There's the land behind the monastery, where they managed to get by helicopter."



He knows who the people who guarded them are, but he won't talk about it.



"All the credit for the security belongs to the government of Montenegro. Serbian secret police only collects information, and then submits it to the competent authorities."



The police do not want to react immediately, that is normal, he explained. Only when you have to use force.



"When we had protests against the alleged COVID measures, all different people gathered there who wanted to do something by violence. Only when they entered the Assembly, then we reacted," Vucic gave an example.



When asked about Veljovic's arrest, he said that Serbia would not interfere in the internal affairs of Montenegro.

"Patriarch came from Belgrade, someone had to come and accompany him. When I plan a trip to Montenegro, there is always the cooperation of our police."



He explained where the green flags came from at rallies across Montenegro: "They consider the green flags their own, they are the flags of the usurers. They were distributed during World War I. At first they declared themselves as Serbs. They were not for unification with Serbia, but for confederal, then federal status, and then against unification". "Imagine that we in Serbia forbid someone to perform a religious rite," Vucic said.



Vučić also reminded of the creation of the so-called Croatian Orthodox Church during the Ustasha and compared it to forcing the so-called Montenegrin Orthodox Church.



"They wanted to separate the Metropolitanate from its mother, the Serbian Orthodox Church, that was the political plan they tried to push through, and then they blamed me for it. We recognized their plan, we ask them only that the people can choose that they be called the believers of the Serbian Orthodox Church", said Vučić.



Nenad Canak met with Djukanovic. Yesterday, Djukanovic called on Krivokapic to condemn the attempt of the Greater Serbia to conquer Montenegro and stand in its defense. The day before, he said that if there is peace during the enthronement, there will be no peace in Montenegro.



"Not only we don't have any aspirations, but we want the closest and best relations with Montenegro. We will do everything to make it so despite the humiliations we had to go through through various decisions. Now let me respond to Milo Djukanovic: 'Neither you, nor anyone else will be able to conquer Serbia as you did in the previous three decades. You have ruled this country in all possible ways, through crime, police and political officials. Attacks on Serbia have always come from Montenegro, even during the NATO aggression, they have been used as a training ground against Serbia, they are used to governing Serbia, we do not want to govern Montenegro, we want fraternal and friendly relations. As long as I breathe, I will not let you rule Serbia".



"I never answered to the people in Montenegro, it was rare, but since they have now crossed the line..."



"It's okay to bow your head in front of the victims of Srebrenica, there is a reason for that, but why should I apologize for the pogrom of Serbs?"



He pointed out that he has already entered the tenth year in power.



"Some people rule 16, some 30 years. I am satisfied with what I have done. I have no intention of humiliating Serbia in order to stay in power."

Peace in the region

Regarding the people's concern for peace in the region due to the events in Cetinje, he says that he is more worried about Pristina and Bosnia-Herzegovina.



"I am much more worried about the situation with Pristina and the events in Bosnia-Herzegovina. We will keep the peace, I do not intend to return the child in the coffin to any mother. Serbia is strong enough not to allow to be attacked like in the 1990s."