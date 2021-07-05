Politics Vučić: And why shouldn't they mind? The intention was to protect the state from the arbitrariness of lawyers, but I could not stand behind it as the people would be damaged, says Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Monday, July 5, 2021 | 23:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ JOHN THYS / POOL

When asked if he has to react to every injustice in society, at the very beginning of the show, Vučić answered:



"I was guided by something else. I also understand the intention of those who proposed an authentic interpretation. It was the intention to protect the state from the arbitrariness of lawyers, but I could not stand behind it, because the people would be harmed, but lawyers have the greatest benefit. I have no fear of telling the truth. This is not just a question of banks. They wanted to protect the state", says Vučić in "Ćirilica" about the lawyers' strike after the protest due to the announced authentic interpretation of the provisions of three laws that are mostly applied in the so-called banking items.



It should be reminded that these are the provisions of Article 1066, paragraph 2 of the Law on Obligations concerning the form and content of the loan agreement, the provisions of Article 41, paragraphs 1 and 2 and Article 43, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Law on Consumer Protection, which refer to unfair contractual provisions and the provisions of Article 17, paragraph 1 of the Law on Protection of Users of Financial Services, which regulates the notification of users in the pre-contractual phase.



Vucic states that he is not frightened when it comes to lawyers.



Commenting on the report of the European Commission, which some consider negative due to the rapid progress of Serbia, states that we lack confidence, and that for decades we did not believe that we could win in something other than sports, and now that we win in other areas, we cannot get used to it.



"What would anyone look forward to Serbia's success? Have we been taught to always be on the tail? For decades, we didn't believe we could win except in sports, and now we don't believe we can win in something that means tectonic changes in our lives", he says, adding: "I only care about the birth rate. I don't care about the return. The smartest and most educated are coming back to Serbia. They will return in the next five years. We have to bring back the craftsmen", he adds. Unemployment is no longer an issue for us".

Regional relations

He thinks that it is an exaggeration to say that the propaganda against Serbia is like the end of the last century. He believes that he tried and did his best to have the best possible relations in the region. When it comes to the idea of Mini Schengen, he states that it is great.



"We don't have any bad intentions and we can still achieve a lot together. That idea bothers many in Europe, and why shouldn't it bother them? They are no longer the ones who govern us," he said, when asked whose idea Mini Schengen was: "Partly mine, too."



He believes that we will have to establish better relations with Croatia, if we want both nations to survive.



"Sometime in 2017, when I saw that it was possible to fulfill what the Croats asked us to do, I said it was not a problem, those are our citizens. That we are not interested in what is happening in Croatia, except to show concern. But you see the need for them to act from the position of force", believes President Vučić and emphasizes that he does not want to flatter them.



"Because of what? Because of the Storm and Jasenovac? To be such a hypocrite that they would write two praiseworthy texts in their press about me?", he explains. He says that in Montenegro, in the media, Serbia is to blame for everything.



"Let's see what Serbia has done to harm Montenegro? We have given them vaccines, proposed the opening of borders in full, suggested that we help and talk to our companies to open factories in their cities. What is it that we have done badly? Have we insulted them? I didn't notice. And what did they do to us? They expelled our ambassador. Did they recognize an independent Kosovo or did we recognize the Bay of Kotor? Did we export a clan to them? Did we pass a Resolution?", he asked.



Asked whether the banishment of ambassadors is still a problem, he said:



"No, it's fantastic support, I don't understand the question." Vučić added that he did not know that Zdravko Krivokapić was coming to Belgrade for a meeting with Patriarch Porfirije.



Speaking about the relationship with Milan Knezevic and Andrija Mandic, he said that they are great friends, that they see each other once a month and that they are the only ones who are not afraid to say that they are Serbs. Also, the president added that they are the only ones who do not hold positions.

"On that day, I protected every child and every house in our country from their madness"

When asked to comment on the statement of the writer Marko Vidojković that he is crazy, Vučić answered:



"It's hard for me to be even funny."



He says that it is devastating for him to hear 15 epithets that make no sense - when they say that he is a "traitor", he asks what he betrayed, and when they say "a thief, a criminal", he says "it is Djilas, you were wrong".



"They steal every day. Now someone will ask why you don't put them in prison? You have to ask the prosecutors," says Vucic.



He thinks that kind of labeling makes no sense.



When asked why he left when the representatives from the People's Party came to the Presidency, Vučić explained what happened:



"Five people surrounded me, and still I didn't move a millimeter. They started shouting. The essence is the following - to understand the context. It happened after the threat. I told them publicly to come and beat me, instead of threatening ordinary people. Why did I do it? I wanted to show the people. They couldn't move me for an inch, they didn't even try. I wanted to send a clear message that I don't want to take refuge and run away. On that day, I protected every child and every house in our country from their madness".



He says that they have introduced the practice of coming to the premises of other political parties, to the office...



"Why are they doing this? It was a way to show them that I would be alone if I had to," he adds.



He says that the foreign factor is convinced that their candidate will win the elections in Belgrade, but also that he knows who the candidates for other positions are.



"I know what they are doing and how they are interfering in our internal affairs. I am not referring to the U.S. Ambassador," he concluded.