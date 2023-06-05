Politics London's message to Pristina: "Remove special units" British Foreign Minister Andrew Mitchell said that London is calling on Pristina to remove special police units from municipalities in the north of Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Monday, June 5, 2023 | 22:55 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic

He also asked the temporary Pristina institutions that the newly elected mayors perform their duties from alternative locations.



During today's debate on the situation in the north of Kosovo in the British Parliament, Mitchell pointed out that London is also working with international partners to calm tensions.



"On May 18, together with the USA, France, Germany, Italy and the EU, we requested that a long-term solution be found for the work of the municipalities in the north. We warned against the use of force or actions that could increase tensions, and on May 26 we expressed our concern about the forced placement of the mayor in municipal facilities, as well as Serbia's actions to increase the readiness of the military forces around the Kosovo border," said Mitchell and reminded that the envoy of Great Britain for the Western Balkans Stuart Peach visited Pristina on May 30 and met with the heads of the institutions there, with the commander of KFOR, as well as the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with the president of the so-called Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, on June 1.



In addition, he welcomed the visits of the EU high representative for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajcak, and the US special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, who will be in Pristina tonight and tomorrow, and then in Serbia.