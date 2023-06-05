Politics Times: In private, about Albin Kurti - all the worst The Prime Minister of Kosovo has the hurt look of a new boy at school who thinks he has done everything right to fit in, and still finds that nobody likes him. Source: Kosovo online Monday, June 5, 2023 | 22:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

This is the opening sentence of the article of the British Times after the conversation with Albin Kurti, entitled "I won't appease friends of Putin'', says Kosovo's prime minister", reports Ekonomija online.



But Albin Kurti, who sent ethnic Albanian mayors into four Serbian-majority towns last week against the advice of the US, the UK and EU, Kosovo's closest friends - is unrepentant.



''They punished his stand with the exclusion of his forces from NATO-led military exercises. He believes the reward for his metaphorically being left of the football team will eventually be the vanquishing of his oldest living foe, Serbian President Vucic, whose former boss once imprisoned him'', the article says.



"We need the help of the US, the United Kingdom and the EU. But this help should not be in the direction of satisfying autocrats," Kurti said.



The Times further states, however, that the latest crisis not only pitted Kurti against Vučić, but also pitted him against the forces that intervened in Kosovo against former Serbian leader Slobodan Milošević in 1999.

Western envoys exploded

The British newspaper describes all the recent events in Kosovo and the actions of Kurti, for which, according to the author of the text, he was harshly condemned by Western officials, even harsher than what could be heard in public.



"The emissaries of the West exploded, calling Kurti irresponsible, and in private, even worse. Diplomats say that Kurti, who ran on the promise of fighting corruption, is trying to make himself the next Zelensky," says the Times text.



The paper states that asking Serbs in Kosovo to forget Belgrade is like asking Northern Irish Catholics to forget Dublin.



"Kurti denies the strength of sentiment in the north, calling all those who protested in front of municipal buildings in the north a gang," the Times added.



Economy Online at the end of the excerpt from the Times text reminds that Kurti has given interviews in recent days to a large number of prestigious media, including the BBC and CNN.



Unlike those interviews, as they state, the latter one he did not share on his profiles on social networks.