KFOR removed barbed wire in Zvečan: "Serbs and KFOR have no problem"

Members of KFOR removed the barbed wire that they had installed seven days ago after the unrest near Zvečan Municipality.

Source: B92
Foto: Privatna arhiva
Foto: Privatna arhiva

To this day, that wire separated members of KFOR and Serbs who have been gathering at the municipal building for days, demanding that members of the so-called police leave the municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo, which they forcibly entered, introducing the Albanian mayors.

Foto: Privatna arhiva
Foto: Privatna arhiva

According to the Serbian side, this confirms the fact, which has been pointed out since the beginning, that the Serbs and KFOR do not have a problem on the ground, but that the problem was created by Kurti's special forces.

FOTO TANJUG/ DOPISNIK KiM/ bg
