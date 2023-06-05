Politics KFOR removed barbed wire in Zvečan: "Serbs and KFOR have no problem" Members of KFOR removed the barbed wire that they had installed seven days ago after the unrest near Zvečan Municipality. Source: B92 Monday, June 5, 2023 | 13:13 Tweet Share Foto: Privatna arhiva

To this day, that wire separated members of KFOR and Serbs who have been gathering at the municipal building for days, demanding that members of the so-called police leave the municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo, which they forcibly entered, introducing the Albanian mayors.

Foto: Privatna arhiva

According to the Serbian side, this confirms the fact, which has been pointed out since the beginning, that the Serbs and KFOR do not have a problem on the ground, but that the problem was created by Kurti's special forces.