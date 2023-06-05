KFOR removed barbed wire in Zvečan: "Serbs and KFOR have no problem"
Members of KFOR removed the barbed wire that they had installed seven days ago after the unrest near Zvečan Municipality.Source: B92
To this day, that wire separated members of KFOR and Serbs who have been gathering at the municipal building for days, demanding that members of the so-called police leave the municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo, which they forcibly entered, introducing the Albanian mayors.
According to the Serbian side, this confirms the fact, which has been pointed out since the beginning, that the Serbs and KFOR do not have a problem on the ground, but that the problem was created by Kurti's special forces.