Politics Lajcak and Escobar today in Pristina Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti will receive EU Envoy for Dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, and the U.S. Envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, tonight. Source: Kosovo online Monday, June 5, 2023 | 09:37

As stated in the announcement of the Prime Minister's Office, Kurti's meeting with Lajcak and Escobar will take place in the Kosovo Government building.



European Union Spokesman Peter Stano said that Lajcak and Escobar will be in Kosovo and Serbia on Monday and Tuesday, in order to engage in the de-escalation of tensions in the north of Kosovo.



Pristina media reported earlier that Lajcak and Escobar will be in Belgrade today, and in Pristina tomorrow, and that on that occasion they will also visit the north of Kosovo.