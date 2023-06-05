Politics The Serbs are in front of the municipalities in the north of Kosovo for the tenth day Serbs gather near the buildings of local governments in the north of Kosovo and Metohija for the tenth day in a row. Source: Sputnik Monday, June 5, 2023 | 07:50 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/DOPISNIŠTVO KIM/bs

KFOR is still located in the immediate vicinity of the municipal building and on all approaches to Zvečan.



The Serbs insist on the demands that the Albanian presidents of the municipalities do not enter the official facilities, that the special police officers also leave the buildings, and that the arrested Radoš Petrović and Dušan Obrenović be released.



With an appeal for peace, more than 160 intellectuals - Serbs from all parts of Kosovo and Metohija, addressed the international community to use urgent measures to stop the further escalation of violence and create conditions for peace. In order to calm the situation, the European Union and the USA are asking Pristina to hold new elections, the participation of Serbs in them and the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities.