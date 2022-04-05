Politics Vladeta Janković: It is not over yet in Belgrade Vladeta Jankovic, opposition candidate for mayor of Belgrade, assessed that the opposition "very seriously" threatened the SNS power in the capital. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 12:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

Vladeta Jankovic, who was the candidate for mayor in the Belgrade elections in front of the United for the Victory of Serbia coalition, assessed that the opposition "very seriously" threatened the power of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in the capital. Jankovic assessed that "the matter is not over yet" when it comes to the outcome of the elections in Belgrade and the formation of the majority in the city parliament.



"Our expectations may have been too high, my approach was that the victory in Belgrade was realistic. The opposition won more than 50 percent of the votes in Belgrade, that is an important difference, but the electoral system punished us," Jankovic told N1 television.



A statement from the Belgrade City Election Commission (GIK) meeting said that United for Belgrade’s Victory won 26 seats, the We Must (Moramo) coalition won 13, Ivica Dacic’s Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) 8, NADA coalition 7, Oathkeepers 4 and the Dveri/POKS coalition won 4 seats. No one else crossed the 3 percent threshold required to win seats.



He assessed that it is "realistic" to get into a situation in which the formation of the majority in the Belgrade City Assembly is evenly split between the ruling coalition and the opposition. "Then the masks will have to fall, and in that case I do not believe that we will be able to realize the majority we got in Belgrade in the number of votes," Jankovic said.



Dobrica Veselinović, who was the candidate of the coalition "We must" for mayor, assessed that it is "certain" that the SNS does not have the necessary majority in Belgrade. "SNS recorded a serious decline in Belgrade. In the last Belgrade elections, they had 56 percent and Aleksandar Šapić nine percent, and in these elections together they recorded a decline of 25 percent. SNS does not have a majority in most Belgrade municipalities. It is a new political landscape. Now the question is who is on which side of history," Veselinovic said. He added that the legal team of the coalition "We must" ("Moramo") is working on submitting objections to the work of polling stations in Belgrade. "That will happen today, and then we will know the extent of what happened on Sunday," Veselinovic said.