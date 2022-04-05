Politics 0

Borrell congratulated Vučić on winning the election

President of the Republic of Serbia received congratulations from numerous world officials on the occasion of winning the elections.

Source: B92
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, congratulated President Aleksandar Vučić on his victory in the presidential elections held on April 3.

Congratulations from the EP Rapporteur for Serbia

European Parliament Rapporteur for Serbia, Vladimír Bilčík, also congratulated President Vucic on re-election.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan congratulated Vučić

Foto: Predsedništvo Srbije
Foto: Predsedništvo Srbije

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, received a congratulations from the United Arab Emirates.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, congratulated the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, on his victory in the April 3 presidential election.

Foto: Predsedništvo Srbije
Foto: Predsedništvo Srbije

