Borrell congratulated Vučić on winning the election President of the Republic of Serbia received congratulations from numerous world officials on the occasion of winning the elections.
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 10:23

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, congratulated President Aleksandar Vučić on his victory in the presidential elections held on April 3.

Congratulations from the EP Rapporteur for Serbia

European Parliament Rapporteur for Serbia, Vladimír Bilčík, also congratulated President Vucic on re-election.

Great that people voted in large numbers in Serbian elections. Congratulations to @predsednikrs on re-election & to all political parties that will form a more representative 🇷🇸parliament. In @Europarl_EN we are ready to work with 🇷🇸partners on their clear strategic choice for🇪🇺. — Vladimír Bilčík MEP (@VladoBilcik) April 5, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan congratulated Vučić

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, congratulated the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, on his victory in the April 3 presidential election.