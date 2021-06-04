Politics "I believe we will get respect" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, Aleksandar Vučić, is addressing the public. Source: B92 Friday, June 4, 2021 | 13:47 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC/ bg

At a press conference in the Serbian presidency, Vucic said that at yesterday's meeting with senior US State Department official Matthew Palmer and EU special representative for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina Miroslav Lajcak, he repeatedly reiterated that Serbia does not stand for a frozen conflict and doesn't want to " leave it to our children."



"I said that we want to solve problems from the past, but we sought understanding for the basic interests of Serbia. We will always be ready to discuss compromise solutions, but not the humiliation of Serbia," Vucic said.



The President also stated his readiness to submit a report to the Assembly of Serbia on the dialogue with Pristina before or after its resumption in Brussels. He added that he wanted to respond to the public and non-public invitations of certain non-parliamentary political parties that asked to talk about Kosovo and Metohija and to make some common principles for the future.



"I am ready and it all depends on the form, because you have to submit an act to the Assembly, but I am convinced that we can find a way to report to the Assembly on everything that is happening in Brussels and decide whether it should be before or after the continuation of the dialogue in Brussels. That is of great importance for us", Vucic said.



He pointed out that he was ready to talk to the representatives of non-parliamentary political parties from the opposition who expressed interest in hearing the position of the Serbian leadership and expressing their views, and so far they have not insisted on foreign interference in our internal affairs.



"Also, I am ready to respond to those parties that insisted on foreign interference if they show such interest, but they have not shown it so far," Vucic added.



The President pointed out that Serbia is committed to resolving the fate of missing persons from Kosovo and Metohija, but he explained that he also expects the Albanian side to engage in that issue. "Our idea is ... Tell (Albanians) where you think there are graves, we will excavate that place. We are asking for that for us as well," Vucic added.



A few days after that, says Vučić, there will be talks with the Albanians and "let's do great and good things for our country".

Serbia and the European path

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, stated today that Serbia has done a lot on the European path in all areas, especially in the rule of law, and expressed the expectation that in the coming period, whether in June or September, Serbia's enormous progress will be recognized by EU countries.



"I would not call it a reward, but respect for what was done in the previous period," Vucic said in his address to the citizens.



He pointed out that we have "done a lot to open our clusters", from the case of Srbijagas, to the excise policy, where we can open clusters immediately, to major constitutional and rule of law changes, which the European Commission supported.