Politics Vučić and SNS won in Gornje Nedeljice Aleksandar Vučić and the SNS list won a convincing victory at all polling stations in 15 villages located near the planned Rio Tinto mine. Source: B92, Beta Monday, April 4, 2022 | 14:58

This was said by the president of the environmental association "Ne damo Jadar", Zlatko Kokanović.



The Jadar Valley was the place where the opposition tried to disrupt support for Aleksandar Vučić.



Just to reiterate, Vučić visited Gornje Nedeljice in December 2021 and talked to dissatisfied citizens.



As he promised them, the Law on Expropriation was changed and the plans of the company Rio Tinto in Serbia were stopped.



Kokanovic told the Beta agency that locals voted en masse for presidential candidate Vucic and the SNS parliamentary list, because Serbian government ministers visited the area around Gornje Nedeljice several times in the past month and promised to build 50 kilometers of roads.