Politics What will the new parliament of Serbia look like - current projections Although not all votes have been counted in yesterday's elections for the Serbian Parliament, the future convocation of the Serbian Assembly is quite clear. Source: B92 Monday, April 4, 2022 | 14:34

Parliamentary elections 2022 - distribution of mandates

More or less all parties that was expected to secure their place in the parliament, with the exception of The Oathkeepers (Srpska stranka Zavetnici – a far right conservative party), to which most pollsters did not give too many chances.



It is already clear that the majority will be retained by the previous ruling parties, and it will be known exactly how many seats will be held when the election commission officially announces election results.