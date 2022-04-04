Politics World agencies report on the victory of Vučić in the elections under the label urgent The world's leading news agencies carried under the label urgent news about the preliminary results of the elections in Serbia. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 4, 2022 | 09:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

This was announced with the emphasis that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is on the way to winning in the first round, because he has a sufficient majority.



World agencies also report on the parliamentary elections, stating that the SNS will have the most seats in the republican assembly.



"As the SNS would likely fail to secure enough of the 250-seat parliament to rule alone, it will have to seek coalition partners", Reuters reports.



"Vucic ran for a second five-year term on a promise of peace and stability just as Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, which has put Serbia under pressure from the West to choose between its traditional ties with Moscow and aspirations to join the European Union (EU)", Reuters says.



"We will maintain policy that is important for the Europeans, Russians and Americans, and that is military neutrality", Vucic



said adding: "Serbia will try to preserve friendly and partnership relations in many areas with the Russian Federation".



"The Kremlin also supports Belgrade's opposition to the independence of Kosovo by blocking its membership to the United Nations. Although Serbia backed two United Nations resolutions condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it refused to impose sanctions against Moscow", Reuters concludes.



The American Associated Press referred to the elections in Belgrade, citing analysts who say that the opposition has a chance to win in the capital.



"Despite being so far behind nationally, the opposition groups appeared to be in a tight race with the populists in the capital, Belgrade, where ballots are still being counted", AP claims.



"Most of the parties running in the election were right-leaning, reflecting the predominantly conservative sentiments among Serbia’s 6.5 million voters. For the first time, however, a green-left coalition made it into the parliament, reflecting rising public interest in neglected environmental problems in the Balkan country", AP reports.



"Portraying himself as a guarantor of peace and stability amid the war in Ukraine, Vucic has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia despite formally seeking membership in the European Union for Serbia", AP concluded.



The Russian news agency RIA Novosti emphasized the statement of the Serbian president that Serbia will strive to maintain partnership and friendly relations with Russia, as well as that it will remain militarily neutral.



TASS Agency reports that "Belgrade will continue to pursue European Union membership and will also maintain ties with its friends".



"I believe that we are facing numerous challenges but it is more important for Serbia to have good relations in the region and on the other hand, continue along the European path, and at the same time, refrain from cutting ties with our traditional friends. We will now have four and five years for hard work and then people will decide. I believe that they will make a good decision," Vucic pointed out, as TASS carried out.



"What is important for the Europeans, the Russians and the Americans, we will continue to pursue the policy of military neutrality, which has received huge support, and will not join any military alliance," Vucic stated, as TASS reports.



The news about Vučić's victory was transmitted by the Italian ANSA, the Chinese Xinhua, and the French AFP.



"Serbia's leader Aleksandar Vucic claimed a landslide victory in general elections Sunday paving the way for another term as president and extending his decade-long rule in the Balkan nation", ANSA reports.



"Russia's invasion on Ukraine cast a long shadow over the contest that observers had earlier predicted would focus on environmental issues, corruption and human rights. Vucic deftly used the return of war in Europe along with the coronavirus pandemic to his advantage, promising voters continued stability amid uncertain headwinds", ANSA continues.



The German public service ARD points out that the war in Ukraine affected the elections in Serbia.



Due to the uncertainty springing out of the war in Ukraine, Vučić presented himself as a guarantor of stability. Earlier dominant topics such as ecology and corruption have fallen into the background, according to ARD.



"Süddeutsche Zeitung" stated that for the first time, Serbs could not vote in Kosovo and Metohija, but had to travel to central Serbia in order to exercise their right to vote.



The reason for that, the paper adds, is that Belgrade and Pristina could not agree on the voting process in Kosovo and Metohija.