Politics Opposition protest: Threats to Vučić and an incident in front of the Assembly VIDEO The fifth pro-Western protest of the opposition called "Serbia against violence" has ended. Source: B92 Saturday, June 3, 2023 | 22:27

The route followed by the crowd was different than the previous time.



Those gathered walked from the Assembly, through Slavija, to the Presidency at Andricev venac.

In front of the Presidency

The protesters marched down the route to form the ring around the presidency building.

The incident in front of the Assembly

In front of the plateau of the National Assembly, there was an incident in which an American citizen also participated.



According to eyewitnesses, the American asked members of the extreme right-wing organization "People's Patrol" for a photo, after which, when they asked where he was from, he threw "F**k Serbia" to those present.



He was in an alcoholic state and provoked those present.

POTPUNA DEHUMANIZACIJA VUČIĆA SA N1!



Koliko daleko u širenju mržnje mogu da idu sa N1, govori i izjava Jelene Đorđević (FPN):



"Period vlasti Vučića vidim kao politiku u znaku SMRTI! Suze majki za svojom decom ne mogu da zamene stotine kilometara Vučićevih autoputeva!" pic.twitter.com/TacntgXEJH — Detektor laži (@LaziDetektor) June 3, 2023

Jelena Djordjević: ''I see the period of Vučić's rule as a policy of death"

Jelena Djordjević, a professor at FPN, said, as a guest on N1:



"I see the period of Vučić's rule as a policy of death. The tears of mothers for their children cannot replace the hundreds of kilometers of Vučić's highways!"