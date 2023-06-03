Politics Vučić for TV Prva: "Escalation can happen every day. Kurti won't stop" President Aleksandar Vučić was a guest in "Prva tema" on TV Prva, discussing situation in Kosovo and Metohija, protests, elections and attacks from the region. Source: B92 Saturday, June 3, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

"I'm glad that people in Serbia are satisfied that the results of responsible politics can sometimes be seen. But I'm not optimistic. Before coming to this show, five advisers told me not to be grumpy, not to be pessimistic, but I see things differently," he said.



"As I think this footage was wrongly chosen. Against the Serbs. They don't show the moment when you can see who started the conflict. That was done by the police of so-called Kosovo, not NATO. They tried to drag Igor Simic in as well as Radoš and Dušan. To drag them out and transfer them to their side of the cordon. The police shot at Dragisa Galjak, he has children, he's got a granddaughter three weeks ago. They almost killed him, doctors were fighting for his life. Everyone pretended that it didn't happen. The only images we see are of injured NATO soldiers. It's not their fault, but the only one who was shot is Dragiša Galjak, tomorrow I will go to visit him," he said.



"Everyone knows that Kurti is guilty and that it is not in disputable. I have nothing to hide, he knows that whatever he does, the Americans will be in favor of preserving the so-called independence of Kosovo, that up to a thousand of Serbians soldiers and policemen must not be allowed to return to Kosovo," he said.



“He knows that whatever he does, the Americans, English and Germans will say that the so-called independence of Kosovo must be maintained, that the Serb must not be allowed to endanger the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Kosovo, not allow Serbian soldiers and police to return'', Vucic said.



"And when you ask what's up with the CSM, they say it needs to be done, there's nothing to be done. It's signed. Kurti won't stop sending special forces. Every day it can escalate. Because Kurti dreams about war and dreams of being Zelensky. It is not a problem for him that someone else is fighting for him, they want NATO to enter into a conflict with Serbia, and it is not in our interest to wage war," he said.



He said that the conversation with Scholz and Macron was very difficult and that he was very sharp, and that he told them all kinds of things within the limits of decency. He said that there are still many conversations to be had before he knows what awaits us.



"When I see all these ideas, then I have to invite the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija to consult with them," said Vučić.



"I have to see what our people will get, what the Serbs will get," he said.



"We want peace, compromise and lowering of tensions. That's what every Serb wants, but please excuse me, I've listened to so much, and had to endure, it's getting more and more difficult for me about Kosovo and Metohija", he added.



"I am not an optimist, we have difficult days ahead. We are ready to talk and de-escalate," said Vučić.



He reminds that Kurti wants to take part in the overthrow of Vučić in Belgrade.



"He has to get in line, he's fifth or sixth there, there are as many as you want. Even in Chisinau, they only talked about Serbia, Putin, sanctions against Russia... That's their only story, they don't know anything else to say," he said.



Regarding the interview on CNN and the public's impression of it, Vučić says that it was a technically demanding interview for him.

Vučić to the opposition: What do you actually want?

"If we can't talk in a rational way, then what's left. On the one hand, you have voluntary donors of other people's blood, who won't go to Rudare, but will go to Autokomanda. And someone else has to fight for a normal Serbia. Unfortunately, in the era of social media, you have two extremes, and that normality in the middle remains exposed, can you be anything but decent and rational. And whatever you do, it would never be good enough," said Vučić.



"I would have liked the most if we had made a joint fight against violence, a million of us should have gathered. Unfortunately, that did not happen," said Vučić.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said tonight that the country has taken measures and that so far 67,000 long barrels and mine explosive devices have been collected.

About the People's Movement

Vučić also commented on the establishment of the People's Movement for the State and his resignation from the position of SNS party president.



When asked if the Movement is a replacement for SNS, he said:



"There is no substitute for the SNS, for me it is the best political organization, it is my second home, I have been in the SNS for 15 years, but I am not the president anymore, which is completely normal".



He added that SNS rebuilt schools, roads, railways, built hospitals, that we have stable public finances, that it changed the face of Serbia.



"I will be a member of the initial committee in the People's Movement, I want the movement to get a wide range of decent and normal people who are able to come to an agreement, not to threaten, not to support Kurti just because they are against Vučić. That's why I think that this movement is ideal for new energy, new victories. They will not defeat me in the elections because they only wanted to overthrow me, to break into the Parliament, into the RTS... But when the people don't want you because you don't have a policy or anything to offer, then that's something different. I will withdraw from politics on my own, when I make that decision," said the president.



Vučić added that he will participate in the next elections, and then...



"You have to know when it's time for you, when it's over, when it's time to withdraw. But these guys won't win," he said.