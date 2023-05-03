Politics It's been released: This paper was rejected The media published the complete text of the CSM statute, which Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti rejected last night during talks in Brussels. Source: Novosti Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | 09:57 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Fred Sierakowski

It is a document that directly derives from the First Agreement on Principles Governing the Normalization of Relations from 2013 and the General Principles from 2015, in accordance with the European Charter on Local Self-Government, which the delegations from Pristina accepted and ratified in their parliament.



The draft of the CSM Management Team, which includes representatives of Serbian municipalities from Kosovo and Metohija, was drawn up in 2018, but until last night the Albanians refused to familiarize themselves with its contents, even though it was their obligation from the Brussels Agreement, Novosti writes.



The mentioned text governs the position of the Community, its rights and duties, scope of work, competences, financing... But, already at the first reading in the building of the European Service for External Affairs, it was clear that Albin Kurti does not even think of accepting something that he is obliged to.



As Novosti has learned, apart from him and Besnik Bislimi, in a down-to-earth manner, constantly throwing insults and mocking almost every word, they obstructed the presentation of the Coordinator of the Management Team, Danijela Vujičić (at one point, President Aleksandar Vučić also had to intervene in order to calm them down) clearly marked the parts of the Statute that are not to their liking.



Under the mirage of the "new Republic of Srpska in Kosovo", which is abundantly being talked about by certain western circles, Kurti was most bothered by Article 2, which talks about the territory that would be covered by the CSM and its "symbols of statehood", as he interprets it, i.e. the right to a flag, the coat of arms and anthem and the administrative seat which would be in North Mitrovica.



In addition, it is stated further in the text, Article 16, which implies that the Community manages public property and goods, infrastructure, and natural resources, "stings the eyes" of Kurti. "Also, he does not like the item under the Community Assets and Revenues provision, which specifies the right of the CSM to receive money from the Serbian budget. The Prishtina delegation also does not like Article 54, which states that goods in general use (roads, bridges, tunnels, railways, streets, parks...), which are located on the territory of CSM, are managed by the Community", the text emphasizes.



See the full text of the Statute presented in Brussels below: