Politics Polling stations will be closed soon: REC announced; What will follow after 8 p.m.? According to the latest data from IPSOS Serbia and CeSID, 54.6 percent of citizens in Serbia went to the polls by 7 p.m. Source: Tanjug Sunday, April 3, 2022 | 19:44

The REC announced that by 6 p.m. on the territory of the Republic of Serbia, without Kosovo and Metohija, 50.82 percent of voters out of 6.502.307 total registered voters went to the polls.



"The turnout in the Belgrade region is 48.05 percent, in Vojvodina 53.29 percent, in the region of Sumadija and western Serbia 52.01 percent and in the region of southern and eastern Serbia 50.75 percent," said the director of the Republic Bureau of Statistics Miladin Kovacevic.



Executive Director of the Center for Free Elections and Democracy (CeSID), Bojan Klacar, said that all voters who are in front of the polling station at 8 p.m., by law, must be able to perform their civic duty.



Klacar told the Beta agency that a member of the polling board should stand at the end of the existing queue of voters waiting to vote at 8 p.m. and that all voters who are in line by that time should be allowed to vote after the legal deadline at 8 p.m.